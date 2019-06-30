Ghana Tourism Authority closes down 31 hospitality facilities in Eastern Region

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has closed down 31 facilities in the Eastern Region including hotels, guest houses, hostels, restaurants, bars and motels, for not having operational licenses from the GTA, under a special enforcement exercise nationwide.

The GTA is authorized and entrusted to register and license every tourism business and hospitality facility in Ghana, in accordance with the tourism Act 817 and spells out the function and role of the GTA as a regulatory body, which includes inspection and classification of all tourism and hospitality enterprises.

A statement signed by the Eastern Regional Director of the GTA, Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph and copied to the GNA, said it took three days for the enforcement task force from the GTA to carry out the exercise.

It said service delivery and safety of patrons to these tourism facilities couldn’t be taken for granted, hence, the exercise to clamp down on those facilities operating without license in accordance with the law

The facilities, which were close down were Lambert Court, Ceewus, Quest Lodge and Hosanna hostels at Brekusu, Madiba, Supreme, Elite, Hostel 99 and Frontline hostels at Koforidua, Greater Grace Guest House, Kwabeng and Riches of Glory Guest House, Kyekyewere.

Others were Royal Gate Guest House, Nankese, American Guest House and Eno Agyeiwa Guest House, both at Asuotwene-Adeiso, Loveco Guest House, Nsawam, Grace Land Luxury Guest House, Oda.

The rest were Macdorini Guest House, Pankese, Amadu Guest House, Akoase, Regiboat Hotel, Koforidua, Cozy View Hotel, Kyebi, Star Gate Hotel, Kwahu-Nteso, Royal Asase Hotel, Asesewa, Shai-Hills Hotel, Somanya, Seven Souls Hotel, Oda, Omama Hotel, Asuom, Daddy’s Motel, Nkawkaw, Mebendesly Lodge, Begoro, FT Lodge, Boti-Falls, Royal master Lodge, Oda, Soul Restaurant, Kyebi and Bodua Corner, Apirede.

However, Reggie Boat Hotel, Coxy View Hotel Soul Restaurant, Riches of Glory Guest House, Mebendensly Lodge and Supreme Hostel, immediately after the closure had to pay the necessary fees were being processed to regularize their operations.

According to the statement, the Regional Director, aside operating a hospitality facility without a valid operational license issued by the GTA, “it also bothers on issues of compromising on standards of facilities, security and safety of patrons,” it added.

The statement stressed on the need for effective collaboration of all stakeholders and entreated all patrons of hospitality facilities to look out for the GTA valid operational license, supposed to be boldly displayed at the reception adding, “facilities without operational licenses must not be patronized”.

Source: GNA