Eating nuts daily may help men with erectile dysfunction – Study

Erectile function is a major issue among men. Even though not often spoken about. In most societies, the levels of erectile function is considered part of being a ‘real man’.

A recent study by scientists from Rovira i Virgili University, located in the Catalan cities of Tarragona and Reus in Spain observed a significant increase in erectile function after the consumption of 60 grams of nuts daily.

According to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, lifestyle risk factors such as smoking or stress may influence erectile dysfunction through the vascular and nervous system.

“This study explored the effects of nut supplementation on erectile function,” it said.

The release indicated that 43 healthy males, aged 18-35, were assigned to a “nut group” and they consumed the usual Western-style diet supplemented with 60 g/day of raw mixed nuts (30 g of walnuts, 15 g of almonds, and 15 g of hazelnuts); and 40 participants were assigned to a “control group” and they followed the usual Western-style diet but avoided nut consumption during the 14-week follow-up. Levels of nitric oxide and E-selectin (two biomarkers of erectile endothelial function) were measured.

Participants also completed the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) questionnaire, which evaluated the influence of nuts on erectile function through 15 questions, it added.

The results of the questionnaire observed a significant increase in some of the erectile function parameters in the nut-supplemented group, the release said.

The study, conducted by Dr. Albert Salas-Huetos and led by Dr. Mònica Bulló from the University, concluded that a Western-style diet supplemented with mixed nuts may help to improve erectile function.

“This is the largest randomized clinical trial to date analyzing the effect of nut supplementation on erectile and sexual function in subjects without erectile dysfunction,” Dr. Bulló was quoted as saying in the release.

The study was partially supported by the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council, the umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry and published in the journal, ‘Nutrients’.

