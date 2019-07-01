Ministry of Finance approves commencement of 14 road projects

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, has conditionally, approved a multi-year funding commitment of GHC 1,560,551,812.33, for the commencement of 14 road projects over the medium term.

The move to approve the projects would see reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of road networks, spanning 381.3 km across the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Eastern and Northern regions of Ghana.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the approval of the funds, for the 14 projects, is subject to section 33(1) of Ghana’s Public Financial Management (PFM), (Act 921), which required a yearly breakdown of each project, and detailed information on all on-going road projects.

It said the PFM Act 921 also required a complete assessment of all projects for efficiency.

According to the release, the multi-year commitment for the Ministry of Roads and Highways, would be funded through the medium term budgetary allocation of 2019 and 2023.

“according to the office of the Minister of Finance, the concerned Ministry is expected to provide required information, as stipulated by the PFM Act, by 15 July, 2019,” the release said.

It said apart from insisting on strict adherence to procurement processes, as enshrined in the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2016(Act 914), the Ministry of Finance has also requested the Ministry of Roads and Highways, to submit all projects or contracts for inclusion, in the medium term expenditure framework.

It also said the projects included, a reconstruction of the Osiem-Begoro road – 24.80km, Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road – 41.40km, the up-grading of the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi road – 30km and the Mampong Kofiase road -14km.

The rest are the reconstruction of the Kwabeng-Akropong roads 23.3km, upgrading of the Nsuta-Beposo road – 7km, upgrading of Kwadaso-Trabuom road – 30km, rehabilitation of Adankrono-Kade-New Abremm road (Lot1) – 21km, and the rehabilitation of Adankrono-Kade-New Abremm road (Lot2) – 22.4km.

Others are the upgrading of the Atronie-Mim road – 17km, the reconstruction of the Asuom-Subi-Kade road – 22km and the reconstruction of the Akropong-Pramkese-Adankrono road – 27.2km, as well as the upgrading of the Odumasi-Adenta-Badu road – 30.2km.

