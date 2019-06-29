Parliament makes changes to chairpersons of committees

The Committee of Selection in Ghana’s Parliament, has made certain changes to committee chairpersons of the House. According to a report by the Committee of Selection, the changes, which are part of a re-composition of the Select and Standing Committees of the House, became necessary, due to the need to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the committees of the House.

It said some chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.

“The frequent absence of such key members adversely impacts the effectiveness of the committees,” the report said.

Mr. Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum, will replace Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central as Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Communications.

Mr. Agyapong will now head the Committee on Local Government.

Dr. Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga-East, and former Deputy Attorney General also replaces Mr. Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central and Chairman of the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation.

Mr. William Agyepong Quaitoo, MP for Akim Oda, replaces Mr. Siaka Stevens, MP for Jaman North as Chairman of the Committee on Education.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame, is now the Chairman of the Special Budget Committee, House Committee and the Business Committee.

While there were changes, some law makers also maintained their positions.

Mr. Ben Abadallah Banda, MP for Offinso South, maintains his position as Chairman of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, and is also the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, MP for New Juaben South is still the Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament is the Chairman of the Standing Orders and the Committee on Selection.

Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker chairs the Privileges Committee and the Appointments Committee.

Second Deputy Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin is the Chairman of the Committee on Members Holding Offices for Profit.

Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ketu North Constituency, is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

In all, there are 14 Standing Committee; one Special or Ad-hoc Committee and 16 Select Committees.

Source: GNA