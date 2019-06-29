Ghana is not a xenophobic State – President 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphatically stated that Ghana is not a xenophobic State.

“There is no xenophobia in Ghana, we are not a xenophobic State. We are the pan-African nation that has opened its doors to all Africans, and they are not going to be the object of any hate campaign in Ghana,” the President said when the outgoing Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Ghana, Bernard Ehui-Koutua, called to bid farewell, after a successful duty tour of the country.

President Akufo-Addo told the envoy that, Ghana remained open to all nationals on the continent.

“What we do insist on, which is what every nation insists on, is that our own domestic laws are respected by those who come into our country, and, in so saying, we are no different from other people,” he added.

The President asked the outgoing Ambassador to convey to President Allassane Outtara that the impression being created abroad, that Ghanaians had gone xenophobic was far from the truth.

He noted that one of the most important, diplomatic, strategic and political relations that Ghana could have with any country, was with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, because the two countries shared ties of common blood, common history, common ethnicity and common geography.

He mentioned the “Strategic Partnership Agreement” signed by him and his Ivorian counterpart, as well as the substantial convergence of views of the two leaders on regional, continental and global matters, as examples of the successes chalked by Ambassador Ehui-Koutua.

“I am looking forward to deepening and strengthening the ties between our two countries. We are at the center of integration efforts, both in the region and on the continent. We will continue to walk side by side as we have been doing these past years,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also bid farewell to other ambassadors. These included, Mohammed Hussain Al-Failakawi, outgoing Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Ghana, Mohammed Farahat, outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana and Mr. Hugues Chantry, Ambassador of Belgium to Ghana.

Source: GNA