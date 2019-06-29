Government to make changes to Luxury Vehicle Tax

Government says it will make some changes to the luxury vehicle tax in the mid-year budget review to be presented to Parliament in July.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced this at a press briefing, said while the fundamental need for the law was unequivocal, some appropriate changes would be made to enhance its effectiveness.

The luxury vehicle tax was introduced in July last year to levy vehicles with big engine capacities in line with the sustainable development goals, in order to control emissions and reduce the impact of climate change.

Vehicles with engine capacities of 3.0 to 3.5 litres were to pay an annual tax of GHC 1,000.00, while those with engine capacities of 3.6 to 4.0 litres will pay GHC 1,500.00 annually and 4.1 litres and beyond, were to pay an annual tax of GHC 2000. 00

However, almost a year to its implementation, the levy has been met with opposition from many stakeholders, even though the Finance Minister believes the overall objective of the law should be understood by all.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the decision to review the tax was influenced by feedback received on the implementation of the law from some stakeholders.

“I believe the law is good and we cannot throw it away for the sake of the future and an environment that is conducive to all,” he said.

He added that, the review would take on board the various concerns to make it better.

