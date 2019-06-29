Amissah-Arthur Learning Centre commissioned at Ohawu

Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, former Second Lady, has commissioned a learning centre at Ohawu, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region in honour of her late husband, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, a former Vice President of the country.

The Amissah-Arthur Learning Centre is estimated at $50,000 with a library, an 18-seater computer laboratory, reading area and board games sector.

The facilitity is to promote reading habits among school children, and also serve the intellectual needs of the community.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur said measures are in place to update the library regularly, which comprise of a wide catalogue of reading and reference materials including encyclopedias, and called on school children to take advantage of the centre in building their future.

“This centre belongs to the people…take it and run with it”, she said.

She also charged traditional authorities and other stakeholders to support the centre and help maintain it to benefit future generations.

Mr. Ben Dotsei Malor, a former Communications Adviser to former President John Dramani Mahama and founder of Torna Foundation, which initiated the project, said Mrs. Amissah-Arthur had asked for space to set up a library for the community, where the late Vice President visited and had desired to support its development.

He said the commissioning was scheduled to coincide with the first anniversary of the demise of the former Vice President, whose patriotic qualities and moral values should be promoted.

“The former Vice President was a champion and example of education, public service, and accountability, plus decency, dignity, and community. We pray, hope and expect this centre to promote these qualities in the young ones from Ohawu and neighbouring communities to become great citizens, not only in Ghana, but the world”, he said.

The former Second Lady’s “Break The Myth” Non-Governmental Organisation, gave support to furnished the centre, while a friend of the Amissah-Arthur family, sponsored the ICT section.

Work on the centre, commenced in January 2019 on land donated by traditional leaders.

A local management committee is to be formed and trained to oversee the running of the centre.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur also presented some reading materials to the Kporkuve, and Agorve communities with further promises of support, to promote literacy in the commercial farming communities.

Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency, pledged GHC 20,000 support for the centre and also appealed to the people to put the facility to good use.

Torgbui Tuafli, chief of Ohawu, expressed gratitude for the project and appealed for support to address the lack of potable water in the area.

Source: GNA