NLA to roll out VAG lotto from July

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) are set to officially launch and operate the VAG lotto beginning this July.

The operations of the VAG lotto will be very useful in addressing the issues of illegal lottery operations in the country.

A statement copied to the media said the NLA-VAG partnership would give the NLA the sole power to operate, manage and regulate VAG lotto.

Prior to the agreement with VAG, most private lotto operators and agents were operating under a license from VAG granted under Act 844, a law which empowers the veterans to engage in raffles and lottery to the benefit of its membership.

However, the license issued by VAG to private lotto operators and agents came to an end in November 2018.

The statement said VAG lacked the technology, infrastructure, machinery and resources to operate, manage and regulate VAG lotto and is depending on third parties who are abusing the lottery regulations.

“It is important to state that only duly licensed lotto marketing companies and private lotto operators and agents would be allowed to participate in the VAG lotto strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions as contained in their respective licenses.”

The statement said some necessary action would be taken by the Authority to clamp down on all unlicensed lotto operators and agents across the country.

It said the VAG lotto will bring an additional revenue stream to the Consolidated Fund as well as ensure the creation of over 20,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Source: GNA