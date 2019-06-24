Navrongo campus of UDS to be renamed after C. K. Tedam

The Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), would be made autonomous and renamed as C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

The move is in honour of the late Chairman of the Council of Elders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“In the sitting of Parliament, the bill seeking to create an autonomous university out of the Navrongo Campus of the University of Development Studies would be laid. Once Parliament processes are completed, it would be referred to as the C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced in a tribute during the burial ceremony of Mr. Clement Kubindiwo Tedam, the late Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP.

He was given a state burial on Saturday with gunshot salute, together with a cultural dance display at his home town in Paga, in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

In attendance was the President, Nana Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament , Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, leaders and supporters of the ruling NPP, traditional authorities and others.

President Akufo-Addo described Mr. C.K. Tedam as a “great Ghanaian patriot, an outstanding statesman, and a stalwart and legend of the NPP, who dedicated his life to the service of his people”.

President Akufo-Addo said, C. K. Tedam’s death, has created a huge vacuum in the country’s development and democratic dispensation, which would be difficult to fill.

He said when the necessary processes to make the UDS Navrongo Campus an autonomous university is complete, government would rename it after the late astute politician to honour him for his invaluable contribution to national development and rule of law.

Mr. C. K. Tedam, 94, a former teacher and member of the Paga Royal family, was the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP and the last surviving member of the Northern People’s Party, where he played critical roles in the development of the Danquah-Domba-Bussia political tradition.

He was born on November 25, 1925, began his political career in the pre-independence era and contested in elections for the Legislative Assembly held for the second time in the Gold Coast on 15 June 1954.

He was one of 11 independent candidates who won a seat in the 104-seater Assembly, dominated by the Convention People’s Party. In the next election in 1956, C.K Tedam, stood on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party and won his seat.

During the military regimes, C.K Tedam served as a Local Government Minister in the Supreme Military Council.

After Ghana returned to civilian rule in 1993, C.K Tedam was key, in forming the present NPP, that contested the presidential elections, but sadly lost.

He was elevated to join the Council of State after the NPP first won political power in 2000 and was made chairman of the Party’s Council of Elders when NPP lost power in 2008.

He died on May 25, 2019, at Mamprobi in the Greater Accra Region.

Source: GNA