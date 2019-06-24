Limited voters registration exercise progressing steadily at Jomoro – EC

The limited voters’ registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC), is progressing smoothly in the Jomoro Municipality.

According to the Electoral Officer at the EC’s office, Mr. Isaac Ano Otoo, the exercise had been successful since day one without any technical hitches.

Speaking to the GNA, he said about 785 prospective voters have been captured so far in all the 180 registration centres.

He said apart from two registrants who registered with the old non-biometric Voters’ Identity (ID) cards, all others were first time registrants who had attained the universal adult suffrage and other adults who had never registered before.

Mr. Otoo told the GNA that the voter population in the 2016 general elections of the Jomoro area was 86,907.

The electoral officer appealed to eligible voters to get their demographic data captured in the EC’s Voters’ Register in order to exercise their franchise in the District Level Elections of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) slated for 10 December, 2019.

Source: GNA