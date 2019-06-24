CBG launches “We Stand With You” tagline to celebrate first anniversary

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has launched a tagline ‘We Stand With You’ to celebrate its month long first anniversary as part of efforts to identify itself as a customer focused brand, and a bank for all.

CBG, which is fully a Ghanaian owned Bank was incorporated on August 1, 2018 and was licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) to undertake universal banking services.

At the launch in Accra at the CBG Head office, Nana Abra-Appiah, Board Chairman of CGB, noted that the tagline “We Stand With You,” is aimed at accentuating CBG’S commitment as a bank, where they sought to stand with their customers to build a future together, being the people’s bank.

According to him, the tagline also highlighted CBG’s purpose in changing the world of customer engagement through the rollout of consumer-centric offerings.

“At Consolidated Bank, customers are at the heart of our business, and we look to delivering nothing short of superior services that differentiate us in the industry, thus the tagline “We Stand With You”.

“We are resolved to stand by customers each step of the way as they navigate the dynamic and fast-moving business and personal aspects of life amid technological advancements and innovations”.

Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director of CBG, noted in an interview that the brand message, “We Stand with You” reflects the core mandate of the bank, which is to provide innovative banking solutions with excellence, integrity, innovation and teamwork that best supports all customers.

According to him, since the inception in August 2018, CBG has promised to be the trusted partner providing safe, secure and differentiated banking services.

Poised to delivering a simple, secure and differentiated services to customers, CBG pride itself in being the second largest Bank in the country as a result of the over 114 branches in operation across Ghana.

