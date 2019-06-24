MTN, NACOB educate students on substance abuse

MTN Ghana, has organized a programme to educate school children on the need to stay away from drugs in order to save their physical and mental health, as well as their hopes and aspirations.

The programme, which is organized in collaboration with Narcotics Control Board, is to assess the impact of substance abuse on the youth and how it translates into destroying their future and robbing the nation of quality human resource.

Speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of the programme at the Manheam Community Centre, Tema Newtown, the Human Resource Executive of MTN, Madam Amma Benneh-Amponsah said, Ghana “has a lot of potentials; there is a lot that we can do within our country,” and therefore there is a need to build the right environment for citizens, mostly the youth to prosper.

Madam Benneh-Amponsah indicated that Ghana has had substance abuse in the past “but the rate is becoming extremely high. We are conservative people and to see substance abuse permeate our country is a bit sad. The onus is on businesses and organizations to take advantage and support the fight against substance abuse.”

Madam Benneh-Amponsah said MTN chose Tema Newtown for the programme because it was a community with many cluster of schools, “A community that required support and a community we believe would make a difference.”

She indicated that once they had walked into Tema Newtown, MTN would become part of the community “and we will continue to support the community and partner with the schools to ensure that our effort does not end anyhow, but one that is continues and would see results coming.”

Madam Benneh-Amponsah asked other corporate bodies to join in the struggle to rid the menace of substance abuse from the Ghanaian society.

Madam Juddy Mensah, Divisional Supervisor, Narcotics Control Board, observed that the situation of substance abuse in Ghana was very alarming, “And that is why MTN has seen the need to collaborate Narcotics Control Board.”

She said, “You look into our communities and you will observe that it is pathetic, it is worrying. Young able bodied men and women are in the rehab centres and little do we care about what we do with them.”

Madam Mensah urged everyone to be part of the fight against the use of illicit drugs and the harm it could cause to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Source: GNA