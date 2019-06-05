Veep expresses gratitude to Allah for a successful Ramadan

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has expressed gratitude to Allah for his mercies and guidance for a successful holy month of Ramadan.

He thanked the Muslim Ummah for their prayers for the nation.

He urged all Muslims and Ghanaians to continue living in peace, unity and tolerance for rapid development.

“Samira and I want to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to send our heartfelt gratitude to the Muslim Ummah for their prayers for Ghana,” he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of the break of the fast and often characterized with prayers and thanksgiving.

Source: GNA