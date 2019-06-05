Home / General News / Veep expresses gratitude to Allah for a successful Ramadan

Veep expresses gratitude to Allah for a successful Ramadan

7 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has expressed gratitude to Allah for his mercies and guidance for a successful holy month of Ramadan.

He thanked the Muslim Ummah for their prayers for the nation.

He urged all Muslims and Ghanaians to continue living in peace, unity and tolerance for rapid development.

“Samira and I want to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to send our heartfelt gratitude to the Muslim Ummah for their prayers for Ghana,” he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of the break of the fast and often characterized with prayers and thanksgiving.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Use appropriate channels to address grievances – PURC urge consumers

Consumers of utility services have been advised to channel all grievances on water and electricity …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved