President Akufo-Addo lauds Muslims for successful Ramadan fast 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Muslims both in Ghana and across the globe for their successful completion of the month-long period of Ramadan fasting.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah of Ghana, and, by extension the entire Muslim population of the world for braving the pangs of hunger and thirst for an entire month,” he wrote on his Facebook wall on Wednesday.

“Besides the spiritual attainment of the month, you deserve commendation for the strict disciplinary code that you have adhered to throughout the period.

“I pray that Allah accepts our collective prayer, continue to shower His grace, mercies and peace on our nation, and make her great and strong,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo wished all Muslims a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

He called on the Muslim youth, to celebrate the period cautiously”, saying, “the nation needs you alive.”

Source: GNA