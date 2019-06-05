Ahmadiyya leader calls on religious leaders to condemn vigilantism 

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission has called on religious leaders to mount a joint platform to condemn the oppressive political vigilantism by the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer and Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, described the situation as an insensitive approach which does not portray the respect for the honour, emotions and sensibilities of the citizenry.

“Instead of protecting and giving the country a peace of mind, such acts of vigilantism rather terrorize and subjugate us, which is unfortunate, unpardonable and reprehensible”, he added.

The Ameer was speaking in a sermon on Wednesday at this year’s Eid’Ul-Fitr celebration at Ashongman in Accra.

The celebration is the awakening of self realization and the placing of ourselves in a position to mirror others.

The Ameer said, the fasting challenge was not in the abstinence from food or drink, but rather, the man’s ability to become a principled being and one who lives a regulated lifestyle in a consistent manner.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad teaches that the world is a prison yard for the true believer and the paradise for the disbeliever.

He explained that ‘this self-imposed imprisonment we subject ourselves to is not a useless exercise, rather it gives us the opportunity to live the lives of others, which guides the country towards enhancing the understanding of others.’

Alhaji Salil said the Holy Prophet used the Eid-Ul-Fitr to caution his companions about the welfare of the poor and the needy, the upbringing of orphans and the care of the widows in society.

He stressed that Islam teaches that, ownership of wealth which accrues to the well-to-do people was not absolute ownership because the share of the poor, the needy, the oppressed and downtrodden was embedded in each person’s wealth.

He stated that any Eid-Ul-Fitr that does not create the needed mental awareness in man towards the sufferings of fellow man, such person’s fast would be regarded as a useless exercise and deprived them of any right to celebrate with the muslim community.

“Going through the Ramadan successfully, one must learn to widen his horizon when it comes to bearing hardships and challenges in the way of service to mankind”.

He said assistance to the poor and the needy, and the depressed should not be conditional and must not lead to slavery.

He urged leaders to be concerned about the welfare of its members to create a congenial atmosphere for all to enjoy a peaceful life.

The congregation prayed for peace and unity for the country.

Some of the members who spoke to the Ghana News Agency thanked Allah for seeing them through a successful fasting period, and prayed for strength.

They called for peaceful existence and political tolerance ahead of the elections in 2020.

Source: GNA