Former President Rawlings calls for review of the 1992 Constitution

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Tuesday called for an urgent review of the Fourth (1992) Republican Constitution.

He also called for the removal of entrenched clauses saying it was necessary to remove the entrenched clauses that protected high level political actors and embolden some of them to abuse their office and criminally profit from their positions.

Speaking at the 40th Anniversary Parade and Wreath Laying of his June 4 Revolution at Nungua in Accra, Former President Rawlings said there are many Constitutional clauses that does not serve the national interest and called for an urgent establishment of a constituent assembly to review them.

The event was on the theme: “Developing a National Character for Sustainable Good Governance” was attended by leading members of the National Democratic Congress such as the National Chairman Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary and Mr Huudu Yahaya, a former General Secretary of the Party.

Others include both present and past Members of Parliament of the NDC, former ministers of states, cadres of the revolution and foot soldiers of the Party.

Former President Rawlings, who is also the Founder of the NDC, said: “Over the years the indemnity clauses have emboldened certain characters to abuse their offices and profit themselves.

“It is quite evident that a lot of our people are losing confidence in our constitutional mandate. The Constitution of the Fourth Republic was created by us, for us and to serve us, and in light of the 25 years, there is an unqualified need to reform or rewrite our current Constitution.”

He said an urgent constituent assembly ought to be established with the necessary powers to rewrite the Constitution; stating that “their job would involve reviewing all the constitutional clauses especially the problematic ones, like the transitional provisions and indemnity clause”.

He noted that this would ensure that everyone was equal before the law, encouraging transparency, accountability and responsible governance.

He said the constituent assembly would hopefully embody the character of the Ghanaian people towards fashioning out a developmental agenda that is devoid of blind party allegiances and unscrupulous political promises.

“Our journey towards a developed nation rather ought to be an

entrenched provision,” he said.

Other speakers at the event were Mr Asiedu-Nketia, Alhaji Huudu

Yahaya, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey

Korle Constituency and Mr Edem Agbana, Deputy National Youth Organiser

of the NDC.

History has it that the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) led by Former President Rawlings (then Flight Lieutenant) was in power from June 4, 1979 to September 24, 1979.

It came to power through a coup that removed the Supreme Military Council, another military regime, from power.

The June 4 coup was preceded by an abortive attempt on May 15, 1979 when former President Rawlings and other ranks were arrested.

Their trial only served to make them popular till they were eventually released on the morning of June 4 by young officers and non-commissioned officers inspired by Rawlings.

The regime started a ‘House cleaning’ exercise against corruption.

Three former military leaders of Ghana, Lieutenant General Akwasi

Amankwah Afrifa, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong and Lt Gen Frederick W. K. Akuffo were all executed together with five other senior officers deemed to have been corrupt by the special courts set up by the Government.

The AFRC allowed already scheduled elections to go ahead and handed over to the duly elected Dr Hilla Limann of the People’s National Party (PNP)who became the only president of the Third Republic of

Ghana.

Source: GNA