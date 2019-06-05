NDC Youth re-commits to the principles of June 4

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has re-committed itself to the principles and ideas of the June 4, 1979 revolution.

Mr Edem Agbana, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC, said the Youth Wing is making the solemn pledge so that the values of the revolution would not be lost in them.

“We will stand up to be counted and when it becomes necessary, we will gladly show positive defiance in defence of our values,” Mr Agbana said on Tuesday at the 40th Anniversary Parade and Wreath Laying of his June 4 Revolution at Nungua in Accra.

The event on the theme “Developing a National Character for Sustainable Good Governance” had former President Jerry John Rawlings as the keynote speaker.

In attendance were leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) such as the National Chairman Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary and Mr Huudu Yahaya, a former General Secretary of the Party.

Others included both present and past Members of Parliament of the NDC, former ministers of states, cadres of the revolution and foot soldiers of the Party.

Mr Agbana said, the historic June 4 uprising came as a great beacon of hope to the majority of Ghanaians who had been burnt in the flames of withering injustice, corruption, bad governance, naked nepotism and even more perversely, the destruction of our moral fibre as a country.

He noted that the nationwide jubilation that greeted the June 4th revolution was incontrovertible evidence that it came as a daybreak to end long nights of suffering and repression.

“But 40 years later, we cannot construct an accurate narrative of our beautiful country without mentioning the same tendencies that the June 4th revolution came to address,” he said.

“Our country is still miserably chained by corruption (perhaps, even more pervasive now), nepotism, ineptitude and repressive governance.”

Mr Agbana said political and economic injustice was still widespread and a chunk of the people, still live in abject poverty.

“These are scars on our conscience and we must take collective responsibility for our inability to sustain the ideals of the revolution,” he stated.

He said the June 4 revolution succeeded in 1979 because the people of Ghana at the time legitimately were angry at the repulsive attitude of the ruling class, it was not just the tact and bravery of the soldiers; it was the unwavering strength of the people’s power which conquered the force of the people in power.

He said, he is confident that the next NDC led Government would from 2021, restore confidence in political leadership.

“It is a matter of moral and political obligation; it is the only way our democracy can be sustained,” he said.

“We in the NDC youth want to help develop a national character for sustainable development, and I am happy to announce to you that the NDC youth in support of your tree planting exercise will soon embark on a revolution that will see the planting of trees across some parts of our country and will count on your support.”

Source: GNA