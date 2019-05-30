Police arrests five for forcibly removing DCE from his office

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested five persons suspected of being involved in the disturbances at the office premises of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi West in the Oti Region on May 27, 2019.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Assistant Commissioner of Police David Senanu Eklu, the Director-General, Public Affairs of the Service explained that the arrested persons also forcibly removed the DCE Mr Douglas Osei-Nti from his office.

The statement said the suspects also locked the office, thereby preventing the DCE from carrying out his duties.

The names of the suspects were given as Mathias Banyolonso, Sarfo Sunkwa, Amos Eseikor, Tijani Shaibu end Murtala Yakubu, all believed to be former constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party at Krachi West.

According to the statement, the suspects were being investigated for assault, imprisonment, offensive conduct, and causing unlawful damage among others.

The Police Administration is cautioning the public especially the youth, to use lawful or laid-down procedures to address their grievances.

The statement said “Any individuals or groups of persons who engage in acts of lawlessness or criminality will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted”.

The statement added that the Police Administration want to assure the public that it would continue to provide adequate security for all well-meaning citizens and residents of the country.

Source: GNA