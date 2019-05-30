Kremlin announces Russia-Africa summit

Russia and Africa will hold a summit in Sochi to discuss ways of deepening political and economic ties, the Kremlin Presidential Administration, has announced.

This was posted on its official website and said the meeting was going to be co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who heads the African Union (AU).

The event marks an important milestone in Russian-African relations as all Heads of State in the continent are invited alongside the major sub-regional associations and organizations.

The meeting scheduled for October 22-24, would focus special attention on political, economic, technical and cultural cooperation.

It plans to also discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda – joint response to new challenges and threats and the strengthening of the regional stability.

The participants are expected, at the end of the summit, to adopt a political declaration on the key areas of Russian-African cooperation.

On October 23, the leaders of Russia and Egypt would open an economic forum attended by officials and representatives of major businesses. A package of trade, economic and investment deals are likely to be struck.

Relatedly, President Putin sent greetings to African Heads of State and Government on the occasion of the Africa Day.

His message read, in part: “Please accept my heartfelt greetings on Africa Day, a holiday that embodies the unity and solidarity of the peoples on your continent, their commitment to independence, peace and prosperity.”

He noted that African nations were confidently striding along the road of socio-economic and technological progress, and playing an ever-increasing role in addressing issues on the international agenda.

Multilateral cooperation in various areas was expanding and mutually beneficial processes were advancing within the AU and other regional and sub-regional structures, he added.

The Russian President underlined his country’s comprehensive support to its African partners’ efforts in settling local conflicts and crises, countering terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, cross-border crime, challenges and threats to regional and global security.

“I am glad to note the friendly, constructive nature of relations between our countries. I am confident that the Russia-Africa summit as well as the economic forum to be held in Sochi in October will contribute to the sound development of these relations and allow us to outline new forms of fruitful cooperation.”

Source: GNA