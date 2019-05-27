Five Ghanaians, two Chinese illegal miners arrested

Seven suspected illegal miners were on Thursday arrested by Operation Vanguard personnel in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, two Chinese and five locals, were apprehended in two separate patrols conducted on Thursday within Atwima Mponua and Amansie Central Districts respectively.

A statement made available to the Ghana News Agency on Friday by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard said, the two Chinese nationals, Li Chengchan, 34 and Liang Yao Ying, 47, were arrested within the general area of Akonfrim and Afipaye have been handed over to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining for further action.

“A pump action rifle, which was in their possession, had been processed into evidence at the Forward Operating Base in the Ashanti Region.

“The other arrest of the five locals was made within the general area of Aketekyieso.

“The suspects are currently in the custody of the Obuasi Central Police waiting to be processed”, the statement said.

Source: GNA