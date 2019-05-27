Coca-Cola is only food and beverage brand in most admired brands in Africa 100 ranking

Three of Coca-Cola Company’s brands, namely coca-cola, fanta and sprite have appeared in the Brand Africa 100 ranking across the continent.

Coca-Cola was also the only food and beverage brand ranked in the top five most admired brands in Brand Africa’s 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands based on the opinions spontaneously recalled by consumers, according to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com.

The release indicated that, Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers 18 years and older, conducted across 23 countries across Africa. These cover all African economic regions and collectively account for 80 per cent of the population and GDP of Africa.

Camilla Osborne, Coca-Cola Head of Communications for Southern and East Africa was quoted as saying; “A large part of building brands that people love, is following our values and working towards solutions that benefit everyone. To help solve many of the world’s challenges, we apply a few foundational principles to make measurable, meaningful differences.”

The Coca-Cola Company has over 30 brands in its portfolio in Africa.

By Asabea Akonor