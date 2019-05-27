Pastors in Ahafo join Veep to pray at Kukuom Mosque

The leadership of churches at Kukuom, capital of the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo Region, on Sunday, May 26, made history when they joined Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to pray at the Kukuom Central Mosque.

The delegation was led by the Most Reverend John Peprah, Head Pastor of the Methodist Church and Chairman of the Association of Churches in Kukuom and included leaders of the Church of Christ, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and the Church of Pentecost.

They joined Vice President Bawumia after he performed the Zuhr prayers at the Kukuom Mosque as part of the 2019 edition of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

The church leaders pledged their support for the Vice President’s crusade for fostering tolerance among the various religious faiths in Ghana, saying such cooperation was the bedrock for national development.

In brief remarks at the mosque, Most Rev Peprah urged Ghanaians to embrace persons of different faiths in order to accelerate the development of the nation.

Differences in faiths should rather serve to unite the nation in an atmosphere of brotherly love and care, not as a source of conflict, Rev Peprah emphasised.

“Our religious differences should not divide us. We all have our different beliefs. These differences should rather bring us together to develop and advance the nation.

“For us, as leaders of the church, our prayer is that God, who chose to make you the leaders of this nation at this time, will help you to deliver on the assignment he has given you for this nation.”

Vice President Bawumia commended the leaders for their commitment to religious acceptance, explaining that: “Many people don’t realise that between Muslims and Christians there’s actually more that unite us than divide us. There is more that unite us, the two religions, than divide us.”

The Vice President had earlier called on the Paramount Chief of Kukuom, Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi II, at his palace, to seek his counsel and blessings on his first ever visit to the town.

He also called on the Paramount Chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I.

Source: GNA