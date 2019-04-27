Tribute to Jurgen Boyny – the man who knew the consumer electronics market so well

When Dr. Christian Goke, the CEO of Messe Berlin announced the death of Jurgen Boyny to the over 300 journalists and bloggers at the 2019 edition of the annual IFA Global Press Conference taking place in Andalusia, Spain, those who knew Boyny were hit with pain. I was one of them. I held back from shedding tears. I had no idea he had passed away. I was looking forward to his presentation as always, but then he won’t be in Andalusia. What a great loss. I am still trying to hold back from crying even as I type away this tribute.

Boyny was the Global Director, Consumer Electronics of GfK, one of the largest research companies in the world. He constantly presented the statistics on the global consumer electronics market at the IFA Global Press Conference every year since I started attending.

He apparently died sometime last year.

I met Boyny when I attended my first press conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia in 2012. Boyny’s passionate delivery, depth of knowledge and insight of the consumer electronics became apparent. I will say his delivery was unmatched, and more importantly, his humanity shone through his presentations and even when he is off the stage.

When I first approached him and shook his hand, he was warm, affable and down to earth. He looked me straight in the eyes and spoke with a smile. I took a liking of him instantly, and as I found out later, a lot of the journalists liked him as much.

When I asked him to share the presentation with me, Jurgen did in no time.

Even though someone can be found to take the place of Jurgen, for me, the press conference will never be the same without him.

Jurgen, thank you for your kindness, for sharing knowledge with us so we can share with the rest of the world – thank you for giving your best, your all in the most passionate way you knew, and you did in the most rewarding way imaginable.

I will miss you, and I will forever be grateful for ever meeting you.

Rest in perfect peace.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi