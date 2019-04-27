Sales value for global consumer electronics goods projected at over €1b in 2019

The sales value for the global consumer electronics industry has been projected to reach over €1 billion in 2019.

Speaking at the during the Power Briefings at the 13th edition of the annual IFA Global Press Conference in Andalusia, Spain, Friedemann Stoeckle, the Vice President Global POS Support of GfK said the sales value of the global consumer electronics market will be more than €1 billion in 2019 largely driven by consumer preferences.

He said rich user experiences delivered through product performance, simplification of use of devices, a willingness of users to pay for premium quality and borderless shopping among others that will drive sales.

Other product manufacturers like Philips, TCL, Haier, Safera and Hisense Gorenje announced new products and innovations to be launched at the IFA show in Berlin in September.

Marlies Gebetsberger, in charge of Philips Personal Health DACH, presented how the company is innovating in the field of data-driven insights into health.

She said Philips is at the forefront with its vast expertise in connectivity, big data and Artificial Intelligence.

She announced the Philips Sonicar Teledentistry Solutions – the service that provides patients with remote dental consultation from licensed dentists within 24 hours. She indicated that the Sonicare app acts as a “virtual hub” for personal oral healthcare and with it users can manage their complete oral care daily and share brushing data with their doctors, putting personalized guidance and advice at their fingertips.

Chinese brand TCL expressed its ambition to become a major player in Europe, across the categories of TV, audio and air-conditioning over the next three years.

Speaking to the more than 300 journalists at the press conference, Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director, TCL Europe, said the business is aiming for a top three position in Europe by 2020, and top three positions for audio and air-conditioning by 2022.

He noted further that TCL is moving into more countries, starting with the Netherlands in May, followed by Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Austria and countries in the Balkan region.

He said TCL shipped 20 million units of TV in the year 2018.

“New TCL TVs will feature mini-LED in 1,000 zones – that’s 20,000 LEDs – while the super-slim TV is less than 1cm thick. In July, TCL Europe will launch its first ranges of headphones – four ranges in total – as well as a standalone sound bar,” he said.

Frederic Langin, the Vice President, Sales and Marketing, TCL Europe, said TCL Europe grew 43 per cent in 2018, citing the brand’s growth in Germany (50 per cent) and market share in France (10 per cent).

Haier Europe CEO, Yannick Fierling, making the company’s first official presentation at the press conference after it bought Candy Hoover Group, highlighted Haier’s intent to serve a wide range of consumer targets. Currently ranked fifth in Western Europe in terms of combined revenues, he says the company aims to become one of the top three within year 2022.

Meanwhile, Haier is already top player in home appliances for ten consecutive years, building its success on the strategic commitment to innovation, branding, R&D and intelligent manufacturing.

Following the successful launch of the new global brand METZ blue in Germany, India, Hong Kong, as well as large parts of Eastern and Southern Europe, its CEO, Dr. Norbert Kotzbauer, presented the company’s future roadmap for global brand.

Safera says it is changing the smart cooking game with the launch of Safera Sense, the “First Complete Smart Cooking Sensor”.

Safera Sense recognises various cooking events and sets timers automatically, monitors air quality and tells you when it’s time to ventilate, and sets of alarms if the stove has been accidentally left on, says Erkka Suvikumpu, CEO Safera.

Julian Lietzau, the Marketing Director, Hisense Gorenje (DACH), announced that the company’s sponsorship of the Euro 2020 championship will feature both Hisense and Gorenje brands.

Mr Lietzau says the Euro 2020 sponsorship will run across the company’s TV, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, smart phones, tablets, air conditioning and SDA product categories.

The sponsorship, he said, also includes the brand logos on the score boards at all matches and Hisense will be the exclusive supplier of display technology in stadia throughout the tournament.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, in Andalusia, Spain

