The world needs Rotary – Geeta Manek

Madam Geeta Manek, Rotary District 9200 Governor has called on Rotarians to roll-up their sleeves to work harder to change their communities.

“People have benefitted through your various interventions but work is not yet done and lots of work need to be done”.

Madam Manek, was speaking to participants of the 6th District Conference of Rotary International District 9102 in Accra made up of Rotarians from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger and Kenya.

The Conference would do assessments and share experiences on how to improve upon their humanitarian services in their various communities.

Reading the speech on behalf for Mr Barry Rassin, President for Rotary International, she asked participants to embrace the notion that there was more to be done and live a life of purpose.

The District 9200 Governor said, in the 21st Century some were still struggling to get out of the cycle of poverty, thus, they needed to be helped.

Governments cannot do it alone and they needed people with integrity and passion such as yours to drive development.

She urged them to support artisans, farmers, fishermen, labourers and others to help restore their pride and dignity.

Change destinies of your entire communities, she said, adding that they cannot bring back the Madam Theresa, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and the Mahatma Gandhi and that it was their time to make effective impacts on their generations.

She urged them to ensure that they continued their surveillance, information gathering and immunisation exercises to eliminate Polio from the African Continent.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly said Rotarians held key principles that were needed to help guide leaders.

He was full of praise for not only providing waste bins but also planting trees for beautification as well as improving the quality of air in the Accra city.

Mr Sowah was later made a Paul Harris Fellow and also a plaque of “Service Above Self,” for his contributions to humanitarian development.

Mr Jeffrey Afful, said Rotary was started with 96 clubs with 2,440 members and now increased to 100 clubs with 2,700 members.

There was flag-ins, drama, spoken word, to spice the function.

Source: GNA