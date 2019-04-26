Residents of Nsawam have high infections of hepatitis ‘B’

This came to light after a three-day health screening exercise conducted in the area.

Over 300 residents of Nsawam and its environs benefited from the free health screening exercise.

The residents were screened for various sickness and diseases such as fibroid, prostate cancer, spleen cancer, diseases which affect the liver, kidney, sugar levels in the blood, high blood pressure, HIV, heart related issues and other diseases.

The three days exercise took the team to communities such as Nsawam, Otu-kwadwo and Adoagyiri.

The exercise was organized by Grikob Foundation Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), which focuses on the empowering of women.

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh assured the people who were diagnosed of chronic illness to seek for further medical care.

The Founder of Grikob Foundation Ghana, Ms Irene Okyere, thanked the residents for coming out in their numbers to utilise the services that her outfit offered them.

She advised the people to be health conscious and take issues related to their health as their number one priority and periodically embark on check-ups to know their health status.

Source: GNA