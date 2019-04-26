Water rationing hits Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis

Water supply in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and its surrounding areas is being rationed due to the low level of water in the Inchaban dam and Daboase river.

The Inchaban dam and Daboase river, are the main sources of raw water supply to the treatment plant.

Nana Yaw Barima-Barnie Regional Communication Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Takoradi on Thursday, said the current water level at the dam is 11.3 feet instead of the normal operation level of 23 feet.

He said in this regard, the daily production rate of 3 million gallons has been reduced to 1.4 million gallons and expressed concern that this could reduce if the water level in the Inchaban dam drops further.

Nana Barima-Barnie said tanker services would have been a short-term measure but noted that it cannot be sustained due to the high cost of operating tankers, but hinted that during the Easter festivities tanker services were provided to crucial areas including the Sekondi prisons.

He explained that the rationing has become necessary to enable as many people as possible to get water.

“The water we produce these days is just inadequate for all customers even though we ration the water now”.

The communication manager, also attributed the rationing of water to the unstable nature of power supply to the treatment plant, coupled with the regular shutdowns for routine maintenance of the plant.

Nana Barima-Barnie noted that water has now become a scarce commodity in the Metropolis and people should therefore use water judiciously and not waste it.

He advised the public against the use of treated water for the watering of lawns, gardens as well as the washing of cars.

He was however hopeful that with the onset of the rains the situation might improve.

Source: GNA