NPA partners Korea Petroleum to improve product quality

A delegation from Korea Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority (K-Petro), are in Ghana to explore partnership opportunities with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The visit is to also ensure that the NPA taps into the expertise of the Korean company in the areas of product quality, distribution and consumption.

Mr Hassan Tampuli, the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), said the Authority was working diligently to ensure petroleum products consumed by the public were of the highest quality.

He said the right steps would be taken to ensure that quality would not be compromised.

Interacting with the delegation in Accra, Mr Tampuli said improving the petroleum quality and distribution systems were critical to the operations in the downstream sector.

He said all would be done to ensure that service providers abided by the drive to improve service quality.

Mr Tampuli said although inspection and monitoring of petroleum products at various retail outlets had always been undertaken by inspectors from the NPA, the exercise would be scaled up and that partnership with K-Petro would be of immense support in that regard.

He said existing inspection of petroleum outlets would continue to be intensified, urging the Oil Marketing Companies and other service providers in the sector to play their part.

Mr Son Joo-Suk, the Chief Executive of K-Petro, who led the delegation from the Korean Company to the NPA, said he was optimistic that the partnership would bring benefit the consumer.

A statement to the GNA said the two parties agreed to share technical expertise, improve ongoing fuel marking and testing systems.

Source: GNA