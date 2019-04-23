On average, Germans spent around €100 ($112) per capita last year buying beer and beer-based beverages in stores, according to a study by market research firm Nielsen published on Monday.

The sweltering summer of 2018 provided an end to a long-lasting drought for Germany’s national drink, Nielsen beer market expert Marcus Strobel said.

Altogether, around 6.1 billion litres of beer and mixed beer drinks were sold last year, 2.9 per cent more than in the previous year.

Turnover increased by 7 per cent to €8 billion, as almost all well-known beer brands increased their prices last year.

While classic varieties such as pilsner and wheat beers faced increasing competition, non-alcoholic beers and beer-based mixed drinks became increasingly popular, according to the market researchers.

Source: dpa