Effutu Municipal Hospital records 41 births during this year’s Easter

Effutu Municipal Hospital in Winneba recorded a total of forty-one births during this year’s Easter festivities.

Ms. Victoria Appiah a midwife at the labour ward of the Hospital told the GNA in an interview on Tuesday that 14 babies; eleven males and three females were born on Good Friday and out of the number, eight were born by Cesarean Session (CS).

On Holy Saturday, a total of 18 babies made up of eight males and ten females were delivered of which eight were through CS while on Easter Sunday, the facility recorded five males and four females with six of the number delivered through CS.

All the babies and their mothers are in good condition while those who were delivered through cesarean section were still on admission responding to treatment.

Ms. Appiah advised pregnant women to eat nutritious food and visit antenatal clinics regularly to save themselves and their unborn babies from avoidable complications.

Source: GNA