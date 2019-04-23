Africa is running out of time to implement SDGs – Biha

African countries are running out of time to ensure the successful implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, citing the Deputy Executive Director of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Ms Giovanie Biha, in her closing remarks to the fifth Africa Regional Forum for Sustainable Development in Marrakech, Morocco Thursday April 18, 2019, called on African leaders to take bold actions to ensure no one is left behind by development processes.

“Time is not on our side and the need to close the poverty gap has never been stronger than now, especially given our growing youthful population,” she said.

“This is a watershed moment for the continent. Challenges and opportunities present themselves to us in equal measure and we need to rise to the challenge, especially as we implement the SDGs,” she said.

The SDGs are a global agenda adopted by countries of the world in 2015 with a vision of ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The 17 SDGs and 169 targets are part of the 2030 Agenda which recognizes “that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.”

In adopting the agenda, countries resolved to take “bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resilient path,” the release said.

She charged leaders on the continent to move from the policies and strategies stage, to implementation and execution in other to realize the goals.

Ms Biha also made a called to all governments and their partners to put the means, mobilize and allocate adequate resources in support of these SDGs and Agenda 2063.

By: Asabea Akonor

