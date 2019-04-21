Unity, key to zongo development – Mubarak

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawasi constituency has stressed the need for stronger unity among people of various tribal groups in Zongo communities to ensure speedy development.

He said until the leadership of the various tribal groups forms a strong united front to galvanize the people to undertake pragmatic socio-economic measures, Zongo communities in Ghana would continue to experience developmental challenges.

Addressing the executives of the Voices of Zongo International (VOZI), an NGO dedicated to promote the development of Zongo communities, Alhaji Muntaka pointed out that, doing away with sectarianism and divisions in ideologies were the only way to promote collective approach to tackle the developmental agenda of Zongo communities.

He said sectarianism, ideological differences, factionalism and tribal rivalry among the people in Zongo communities over the years, were the major contributor to stagnated development and poverty among the people in those communities.

The leadership of VOZI visited the MP to interact and discuss with him some of the initiatives being implemented by the organization, especially in the areas of education, sanitation, business development, violence prevention, among others and seeks his support to achieve success.

Alhaji Muntaka pointed out that, it was disheartening to realize that various groups have been organizing different programmes to promote Zongo development but serious problems continued to exist due to sharp differences among the people in Zongo communities.

He praised the leadership of VOZI for coming out with such idea but warned against divisions among themselves and the people they were going to serve.

He advised them to work hard to complement efforts by various stakeholders to promote improved socio-economic and living conditions of people in Zongo communities across Ghana.

The MP also charged the leadership to ensure greater transparency in accountability in all their dealings since that was the only to gain the trust of the people.

Source: GNA