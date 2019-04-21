Dr Bawumia joins Chief Imam for Jummah prayers ahead of Centenary celebration 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, joined Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam and fellow Muslims at the Central Mosque in Accra for Jummah Prayers.

The special Thanksgiving prayer was to express appreciation to Allah for the blessings bestowed on the Chief Imam, who would chalk 100 years next Tuesday, April 23.

The Chief Imam, who led the Jummah prayers, thanked Allah for his life and mercies and asked for His continuous guidance.

He prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation and asked Allah to grant the leadership of the nation more wisdom and understanding, to administer the affairs of the country.

Vice President Bawumia thanked Allah for granting the Chief Imam long life, good health and wisdom so that the nation would continue to enjoy his good counsel.

The thanksgiving prayer formally starts a series of programmes lined up to mark the Centenary celebration of the National Chief Imam.

On Tuesday, April 23, a public lecture would be held to honour the Chief Imam,which would delivered by Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations General Secretary’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel. It is being held on the theme: “Advancement of Modern Ghanaian Society through Peace, Tolerance and Development.”

The public lecture is expected to be attended by high profile personalities, including Vice President Bawumia, Ministers of State, captains of industries, Muslim clerics and members of the public.

Source: GNA