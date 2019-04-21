Do not allow party politics divide you – NCCE

Mr Anthony Kelvin Amoh, Officer In-Charge of the Manso-Amenfi Central office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised communities in the area not to let partisan politics divide them, but should unite as one people for the development of their areas.

He said unity of purpose in ensuring that decision makers became accountable to the people is critical to achieving accountability and transparency with the ultimate goal of halting corruption.

Addressing a community durbar, Mr Amoh, said it has become imperative for the citizenry to constantly monitor projects by assemblies to ensure that the right procedures are followed.

The public education by the NCCE on effects of corruption has been made possible with support from the European Union to create awareness on the effects of corruption in local and national development.

Mr. Fred Kpodo, the Coordinating Director of the Assembly said the assembly was happy to collaborate with the local people to enhance development.

Nana Gyabour, Nkrotihene of Manso-Amenfi pleaded with the assembly to fix the bad road network, provide streetlights and a health Centre for the wellbeing of the people in the area.

Later, an eight-member committee was inaugurated to follow up on development projects.

Source: GNA