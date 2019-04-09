Police at Yeji mounts search for a teacher over alleged rape of girl,19    

Police at Yeji in the newly created Bono East Region has mounted a search for a teacher who allegedly raped a-19-year-old girl at Cherepo near Yeji.

Only known as teacher Ben of the Yeji Roman Catholic VRA basic school, the suspect who is on the run lured the victim into his room with the pretext of giving her money to pay her school fees, but forcibly had sex with her last Saturday April 6.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the suspect threatened to kill the victim if she mentions the alleged act to anyone.

He said the police issued a medical report form to the victim, after she had reported her ordeal to them, but the Police had not yet receive confirmation of the allegation from the Hospital in Yeji.

Source: GNA