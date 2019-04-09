Three men in court for robbery and rape

Three persons have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing an Estate Developer and his family.

Damascus Israel Nana Akyene, a driver, Daniel Akpan alias Danny, a driver, and Bassey Okon, a businessman all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, rape, possession of an instrument intended or adapted for unlawful entry and robbery.

Meanwhile, Asuquo Mbuotdem Edem alias Faith, their accomplice is on the run.

They will make their next appearance in court on April 23.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants are an Estate developer and his wife and other relations who live at Westland, a suburb of Accra.

The accused persons are all residents of Accra, Inspector Ahiabor said.

He explained that Apkan and Okon are Nigerians.

He said on February 22, this year, at 0030 hours, the accused persons with the intent to go on a robbery, went to Westland Estates Area.

He said armed with pistols and other implements, they skilfully, entered the complainants’ compound by scaling the wall.

The Prosecution said they gained access into the rooms of the house and instructed the occupants to surrender all their valuables or be shot.

He said the complainants obliged and were robbed of money, jewellery, wrist watches, cameras and other personal effects.

Mr Ahiabor said the accused also took the keys to five cars of the Estate Developer parked on the compound, ransacked and took away his Heckler Pistol with the registration umber AAY/7141/08 VP 70Z which was in his lawful possession together with cash of GH¢3,000.00 and $600 from his Mercedes Benz.

He said the accused persons also raped a 28 year-old-lady in the house in turns.

Inspector Ahiabor said the accused persons locked the main gate to the house and bolted.

He said the complainants initially lodged a complaint with the Westland Police Station at about 0300hours where they were issued with police medical report form to attend hospital.

The Prosecution said on March 9, this year, the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Headquarters took over the case and was conducting investigations into the arrest of Akyene, who had been suspected of having robbed and raped six British Nationals at Kokrobite.

He said the suspect admitted the offence and led the police to Apkan and Okon to arrested, Akpan then led the Police to the house of Edem but he had escaped.

The Prosecution said they confessed to the robberies and rapes they had committed within the Accra Metropolis, including that of the complainants’ in this case.

He said the suspects led police to the house of the complainants where they were invited to the CID headquarters.

Mr Ahiabor said the accused led the police to a refuse dump along the Agboba Haatso Road, where they had planted three pistols including that of the complainant as well as other implements used in committing the various robberies.

He said during an identification parade, the complainants identified the accused persons and after investigations, they were arraigned.

Source: GNA