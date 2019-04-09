Ghana to miss Africa Volleyball Championship in Egypt

Ghana’s Beach Volleyball team, will miss the 2019 Elite African Beach Volleyball Championship in Egypt, due to lack of funds.

Ghana’s duo made up of Kevin Carboo and Eric Tsikata, have been informed by the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), that, they would not be able to participate in the competition, because the Association could not raise funds to support their participation in the competition.

The championship, would be used as a platform for building points for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to Carboo, he was disappointed with the new turn of events, because he had been training over the past months in preparation for competition, especially when the information came at the last minute.

“I am physically and spiritually disturbed because of the new situation, because this is an event have prepared adequately for and was hoping to gain more points to enable us to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The two players were at the Youth Olympic Games, where they placed fourth and also participated in the Commonwealth Youth Games also.

Source: GNA