Two Fulani herdsmen robbers rescued by Police from mob attack

Two Fulani Herdsmen were nearly lynched to death by some irate youth for an alleged robbery at Aworowa, a suburb of Techiman, capital town of the newly created Bono East Region.

But, the timely arrival of the police saved the suspects, Ibrahim Yakubu,20, and Mohammed Ali Mallam, 51, succeeded and robbed Alfred Anlaaku, a popular merchant in the area of his mobile phone and GH¢50 at gun point.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the incident happened on Saturday April 6.

He said during interrogation, the suspects mentioned other two Fulani herdsmen namely, Wahab Musah, 37, and Abubakari Seidu 39 as their accomplices and the police have since arrested them at their hideout at Kenten in the Municipality.

Chief Inspector Oppong said suspects who were holding locally manufactured guns sighted the victim on his way to Mesidan a town around, accosted and robbed him of his valuables.

He said the victim rushed back to Aworowa and mobilized some youth who mounted a search and arrested the two suspects.

In a related development, armed robbers broke into the Trinity Presby Cooperative Credit Union in Techiman last Friday and made away with a metal safe containing an unspecified amount of money.

The robbers laced a cup of tea with some drug and gave it to the night security man at the premises of the credit union who drank it and became unconscious.

Chief Inspector Oppong told the GNA that the incident happened around 2030 hours when one of the robbers went the premises, approached and pleaded with the private security man to watch his white saloon car for him whiles he bought some beverages.

He said the suspect bought some of the beverage for security man who drank and fell unconscious till the following morning.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the metal safe was later discovered empty in a bush.

Source: GNA