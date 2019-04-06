Assin South budget Officer commits suicide

The Assin South District Assembly Budget Officer, Mr. David Baiden has allegedly committed suicide.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Okyere Andam, the District Commander confirmed the tragedy to the GNA saying the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased who is in his early fifties allegedly committed the act under lock and key in his room.

He left behind a wife and four children.

According to the Commander, the Police received a distressed call indicating that Mr. Baiden was missing and immediately proceeded to his house, broke his gate only to find him dead on his bed and foaming in the mouth.

He said the police found no glimpse of attack on his body, except a bottle of poisonous chemical (Sunpyrifos) they suspected he might have drunk.

The deceased, according to him, had not been well for about five days, but it was unclear what might have pushed him to drink the poisonous substance to take his life.

The deceased has been staying in a four-bedroom apartment with a colleague revenue officer and the District Coordinating Director and others for the past five years.

The body has been conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy pending police investigation.

Source: GNA