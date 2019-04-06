Severe rainstorm causes havoc in some parts of Kumasi

A severe rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm caused havoc in some parts of the Kumasi metropolis destroying properties and rendering hundreds of people including some students homeless.

Most affected areas were Anloga Junction, Ashtown, Krofoum, Mbrom, near Kejetia and Suame roundabout.

Buildings collapsed while others had their roofs ripped-up,Trees and electric poles as well as big billboards, were uprooted while several metal containers and kiosks which served as shops and homes for some people were swept away from their locations.

No casualty was recorded but some students of Asanteman Senior High School were said to have received injuries when the roof of the girls’ dormitory and the home economics blocks were ripped off during the storm.

Properties of the students have also been destroyed.

An initial report that there was a fire outbreak in the school had been found to be false.

Mr Antwi Asamoah headmaster of the school told the media that, there was no fire outbreak in the school, but the home economics block and some parts of the girls’ dormitory were destroyed.

Mr Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) together with officials from the Kumasi metropolitan assembly have been touring the affected communities to assess the situation.

Mr Nsenkyire appealed to the residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves as the rains begins to fall.

Source: GNA