NCCE holds social auditing forum in Zabzugu

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Zabzugu district with support from the European Union (EU) has organized a public education forum on Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP).

The forum was aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the local government and empowering citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers.

The forum which was on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability” had 91 participants who were enlightened on their rights to seek clarifications from duty bearers on decision making, activities, income and expenditure incurred by institutions of state.

The Participants were encouraged to utilize the passage of the Right to Information Bill (RTB) in empowering themselves to insist on accountability to reduce corruption in the country.

The heads of departments of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), The Ghana Education Service (GES), Volta River Authority (VRA), Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Health Insurance Management (GIM) and the District Chief Executive (DCE) were present to give clarification on issues bothering participants.

In response to queries about poor water and sanitation in the district, Mr Mohammed Musah, the District Manager for CWSA said, the agency was working with government towards finding a lasting solution to the water problem in the district and its environs.

Mr Zakaria Mohammed, the representative of the District Director of education called on parents to be alert and make their educational welfare a priority to reduce poor performance in schools.

He gave the assurance that, the directorate would step-up monitoring and supervision to reverse the trend in irresponsible behaviour of children.

Mr Tahiru Imoro, the Zabzugu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Northern Region called for the regular monitoring of development projects and urged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to be accountable to their people to promote democracy.

He called on citizens to avoid politicising issues of development but rather, collaborate to promote development.

Source: GNA