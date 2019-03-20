Women farmers urged to explore other sources of income

Nana Adwoa Dokua, a Board Member of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has called on women in cocoa farming to look beyond cocoa cultivation as their only source of income.

She said they must develop their skills to earn additional income from the production of cocoa.

Nana Adwoa Dokua, who is also the Ambassador for the Women in Cocoa and Chocolate Network (WINCC) was speaking at a Women in Cocoa and Chocolate forum at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

It was jointly organized by Solidaridad West Africa through its Women in Cocoa and Chocolate Network and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Nana Dokua said the women could make additional incomes by producing various cocoa based finished products as well as raw materials.

She noted that women could produce various products from cocoa sweating, including jam and marmalades; drinks, cocoa liquor and potash for soap, among others.

The Country Representative of Solidaridad in Ghana, Suzan-Hermina Yemidi applauded the women for their contribution to the growth of the cocoa sector in Ghana.

She also noted that as part of supporting the cocoa consumption drive in Ghana, Solidaridad through the Women in Cocoa and Chocolate is exploring ways of empowering women in the cocoa sector to develop products from cocoa.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Upper Denkyira Mr Isaac Awuah said the municipal assembly will establish a soap making factory under the government’s One District One Factory policy (1D1F).

He said the factory would use cocoa husks to manufacture soap and encouraged the women to take advantage of the sitting of the factory to process their cocoa husk into potash for sale to the company when it starts production to earn additional incomes.

Abena Yeboah, a cocoa farmer from Berekum on behalf of the women, expressed their commitment to explore various opportunities for additional income from cocoa.

A total of 300 women cocoa farmers attended the forum organized to commemorate International Women’s Day by the Women in Cocoa and Chocolate Network (WINCC).

The forum was on the theme: “Balance for better for sustainable cocoa production, consumption and livelihoods”.

It provided a platform for women in the cocoa to connect, learn and share lessons that ultimately empower them.

Source: GNA