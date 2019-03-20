Assault on uniformed Police officers undermine public safety – ACP Eklu  

Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu has said no citizen should condone the assault of uniformed police officers, regardless of the circumstances, in the interest of public safety and order.

Police officers, he said, symbolized the law, therefore, assaulting them was tantamount to gross disrespect for the law that protected citizens and maintained order in society for its peace and progress.

“It is worthy of note that a person who can easily assault a uniformed police officer is a threat to public safety because such a person obviously has no respect for the law or the need for order,” he emphasized, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He, however, cautioned that an assault on any citizen by anyone, including police officers, is unlawful and should not be encouraged.

This follows social media footage of a driver and his mate seen physically attacking a police officer, who struggled to defend himself, while people looked on.

Public opinion have since been divided over the correctness of the action with some arguing that it was a reflection of the society’s disapproval of the conduct of the Police. Others, however, maintain that the respect for the uniform must override any sectional decision or action.

The incident reportedly occurred, on Friday, March 14, over the apprehension of the commercial driver, by the officer for allegedly parking in the middle of the road to solicit for passengers- an action, which obstructed traffic flow and caused some vehicular accidents at Weija Junction.

Francis Buabeng, the driver, and Albert Ansah, his mate, are now facing four counts of assaulting Constable Julius Mawuli Epke and causing road obstruction.

They, however, pleaded being guilty to the charges before the Weija District Court, which has remanded them in Police Custody to re-appear before it on April 1.

Source: GNA