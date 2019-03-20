Create awareness on SDGs to enhance Ghana’s growth – UNDP 

Mr. Kordzo Sedegah, an Economics Specialist of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has advised the media to feature prominently in their reportage issues relating to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Such an approach, he noted, is critical to creating the requisite awareness on the Goals among the people.

“The media has the responsibility to rally public support for the successful implementation of the those Goals in order to reduce to the barest minimum some development challenges encompassing poverty, gender inequality, environmental degradation, hunger and infrastructural deficit,” he stated.

Mr. Sedegah was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, on the side-line of a day’s training programme on the SDGs.

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) organized the programme, which targeted media personnel, as well as representatives from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Information Services Department (ISD).

It was designed to deepen the understanding of the participants on the SDGs to enable them report accurately on issues relating to the Goals.

Mr. Sedegah indicated that the SDGs, which was introduced in 2015, is being implemented in the country jointly by the NDPC, the SDGs Implementation Coordinating Committee, the Civil Society Organizations’ (CSOs) Platform on SDGs and United Nations (UN).

He described the Goals as very significant in the development agenda of the nation as it sought to enhance clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work, quality education, good health and wellbeing, as well as economic growth.

Mr Joseph Donkor, Ashanti Regional Development Planning Officer, called on the participants to work assiduously to promote the targets under the SDGs for the benefit of the nation.

Source: GNA