Lecture on Brexit to be held on March 22

The British diplomat and politician, Baroness Valerie Ann Amos would give a public lecture in Accra on March 22, to address the implications for Africa should Britain withdraw from the European (EU).

Baroness Amos would speak on the topic: “Does the retreat from multilateralism create new opportunities for the African continent?”.

A statement from the Council for Foreign Relation – Ghana (CFR-Gh ) and copied to the GNA said the lecture, the first of its “Distinguished Lecture Series” would be held at Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre for ICT Excellence in Accra.

It said guests to the event are expected to be seated by 1630 hours.

The CFR-Ghana, an independent non-governmental think-tank on international affairs said officials of CFR expect the topic to be of interest to diplomats, journalists, students and the business community who are keen to understand the implications of Brexit to businesses.

Baroness Amos is currently Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies, (SOAS) University of London. Between 2010-2015, she served as under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN.

In 2003 Baroness Amos became the first black female British Cabinet member, initially as Secretary of State for International Development, and subsequently as Leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council.

She was Minister for Africa in 2001-2003. Prior to joining the UN, Baroness Amos was High Commissioner to Australia.

Baroness Amos also served as Chief Executive of the Equal Opportunities Commission in the UK, and as Adviser to the Mandela Government in South Africa on leadership, change, management and strategy between 1994 and 1998.

The Government of Ghana awarded her the Order of the Volta in 2008, and in June 2016 she was made a Companion of Honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in Britain.

CFR-Gh was inaugurated in February by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It is Ghana’s first think tank on international relations.

Its President is Ambassador D.K. Osei, a retired diplomat and public servant.

Source: GNA