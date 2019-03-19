Depoliticize crime and corruption – NCCE

Mr. John K. Yibile, Sissala East Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for the need to depoliticize crime and corruption in order to arrest the canker in the Ghanaian society.

He pointed out that no political party would survive if Ghanaians perish under the dissolvent action of partisan fanatism.

Mr Yibile made the call during an anti-corruption sensitization campaign among the Chiefs, students and the people of Taffiasi in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

He noted that, the best form of struggle against corruption is to locate the individual interest within the general – a consciousness about the conditions for the survival of each citizen institution and class of persons through greater strengthening and full development of the whole national population.

He stressed that while the Ghanaian political leadership was expected to enact and pass the needed legislative frameworks like the Whistle Blowers Act, the Right to Information Act, the Witness Protection Act and others, the citizens, among whom the Ghanaian student, constituted an active component, have a role to play in fighting corruption.

“Being frontline soldiers, your role as students should not only be refusing to give or receive bribes but to also blow the whistle by reporting any act of corruption to anti-corruption institutions like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Legal Aid, the police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) among others”, Mr Yibile charged the students.

“This is important because throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who should have acted the indifference of the ones who should have known better and that silence of the voices of justice when it mattered the most, made it possible for the evil to triumph”, the NCCE Municipal Director emphasized.

Mr. Yibile therefore called for a national re-orientation coupled with the institutionalization of national cultural renewal programme to boost the fight against corruption in the Ghanaian society.

Source: GNA