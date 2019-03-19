Danger is looming at Asukawkaw in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region following the gradual collapse of the Asukawkaw steel bridge.

Bolts and nuts of the over 30 year old bridge are weak, making the structure shaky with its metal plate top slippery and posing threat to motorists and other users.

Mr. Hope Gli, the Assemblyman for the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the dilapidated nature of the bridge is affecting socio-economic activities with many using remote tortuous alternative routes to access market centres and schools.

He said in September last year, a vehicle ran over a 13- year old girl who went to fetch water and slipped on the bridge.

Mr. Gli therefore appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highway to rehabilitate the bridge in time.

Nana Gyemfi Jonas, Gyasehene of Asukawkaw, said the bad state of the bridge is a great worry to the people and asked the regional administration to prioritize its rehabilitation.

Mr. Patrick Chartey Jilima, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East told GNA that the Assembly is aware of the situation and had reported it to the Regional Highway Authority who assured of plans to fix it.

Source: GNA