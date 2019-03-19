Ho West Assembly drops in project performance score

The Ho West District Assembly has scored 66 per cent in the Citizens’ Assessment of Assemblies Project for 2018, dropping from 88 per cent in 2017.

This is contained in a document put together by Ghana’s Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms (GSAM) at a Town Hall Meeting in the Assembly to bring to the fore some projects of the Assembly and their levels of completion.

The scoring, which was done by the citizens and the Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a Non-Governmental Organisation every year, targets and assesses two capital projects in a selected district under (GSAM) funded by the United States Agency International Development (USAID).

The districts are assessed on Project Initiation and Planning (PIP), Contractor Selection and Contracting (CSC), Project Execution (PE), and Citizens’ Perception of Project Benefits (CPPB).

In 2017, the district scored 88 per cent for works done on its two unit kindergarten blocks with ancillary facilities at Holuta and a Community based Health Planning Services compound at Awudome Avenui.

The Assembly in 2018 was assessed based on the construction of a district fire service station at Dzolo Kpuita and the construction of a town council office at Awudome Tsito.

The fire station and town council were pegged at GH₵ 291, 995.76 and GH₵ 108,409.77 with a construction period of between April to September 2018 and November 2015 to July 2016 respectively.

They were all to be funded by the Ho West District Assembly with funding from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) but the projects were at various stages of completion.

The Assembly was scored 63 per cent in PIP, 100 per cent in CSC, 27 per cent in PE and 75 per cent in CPPB.

In the Project execution analysis, it was scored on the basis of projects lagging behind or being stalled with the Assembly monitoring the projects periodically.

The Assembly scored a 100 per cent in capturing the projects in its 2018 procurement plan and a fair process in its award of the contracts.

On the way forward, the Assembly was advised to call the contractors to site as soon as funds were made available by June 2019, failure for which the contract would be abrogated and re-awarded.

The Assembly was also advised to make information on the projects readily available to the citizens and also brief contractors on the low scores.

The GSAM is a five-year social accountability project that seeks to strengthen citizens’ oversight of capital projects to improve local government transparency, accountability and performance in 100 districts across the country.

Source: GNA