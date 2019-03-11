Self-styled mechanic remanded over GH¢7.1m gold robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered a 30-year-old Self-styled mechanic to be remanded in police custody by for allegedly robbing a businessman of GH¢7.1 million worth of gold plus GH¢3.8 million cash.

Justice Agbo, who has, however, denied the offences, is to reappear before the Court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, on March 19.

The Police are searching for five of his accomplices, who are at large.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, who held brief for Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, said Mr Mohammed Aqubal, a gold dealer, was the complainant in the case.

At about 1415 hours on February 9, this year, he said Mr Aqubal, was at his work place; Vinistar Ghana Limited at Osu, in Accra, when Agbo, with his accomplices arrived on the pretext of buying gold.

However, they suddenly pointed the pistols they were wielding at his security guard and marched him to the main office where Mr Aqubal and his employees were.

They, subsequently, attacked Mr Aqubal and robbed them at gunpoint of the 34 kilogrammes-gold and the cash.

A report was then made to the Police and their investigations led to the arrest of Agbo on March 1.

The Prosecution said in an identification parade, conducted at the Accra Regional Police Command the following day, Agbo was identified by two of the eye witnesses.

He was therefore, processed, and put before the Court.

Source: GNA