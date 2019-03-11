Court adjourns Abuakwa-North murder trial to March 21

The two suspects who are being held over the death of the late J.B Danquah-Adu Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North have made their first appearance at an Accra High Court.

However, when the accused persons, namely, Daniel Asiedu a.k.a Sexy dondon and Vincent Bossu got to the court that matter had already been adjourned to March 21.

They are expected to appear before the court presided over by Mr Justice Charles Ekow Baiden at the next sitting.

The two have jointly been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery.

Asiedu is facing additional charge of murder.

On February 6, this year, a District Court in Accra presided over by Ms Aret Nsemoh committed Asiedu and Bossu aka Junior Agogo to stand trial at the High Court.

During the committal proceedings, Asiedu confessed killing the Member of Parliament at his residence at Shiashie near East Legon in the year 2016 and pleaded for forgiveness from the deceased family and relations.

In the case of Bossu, he told the court that he denied taking part in the murder but admitted he and Asiedu planned to go on a robbery spree but changed his mind on the way and went back home.

The state intends to call 11 witnesses and make available 29 exhibits to make their case.

The MP was killed in his residence in February 2016. Police investigations however led to the arrest of the accused persons.

Source: GNA